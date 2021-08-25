Dr. Susan Erk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Erk, DO
Overview of Dr. Susan Erk, DO
Dr. Susan Erk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Erk's Office Locations
Sheri Baczkowski M.d LLC8270 Wehrle Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8212
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She took me in as a patient she didn’t have to it was a last minute thing I got an appointment the next day after just calling the office saying I need a provider because I didn’t have anybody and hadn’t been to one in years she ordered me an ultrasound and called in a script for anabiotic’s because I have a pretty darn bad thing going on with my one booby or just put it like that.But if it wasn’t for her taking me in and she didn’t have to because I know they weren’t excepting new patients I wouldn’t be taking anabiotic’s today I hope that they work because I’m tired of being in pain I’ve been in pain for two weeks and I guess I’ll let it go too long I think she’s wonderful.
About Dr. Susan Erk, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1477520203
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
