Dr. Susan Erk, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Erk works at Sheri Baczkowski M.d LLC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.