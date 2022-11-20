See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Susan Escudier, MD

Medical Oncology
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Susan Escudier, MD

Dr. Susan Escudier, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Escudier works at Texas Oncology in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Escudier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Medical Center
    7500 Fannin St Ste 100A, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7237

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Sickle Cell Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombophilia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Susan Escudier, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831138221
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med|Md Anderson Canc Center
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Escudier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Escudier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Escudier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Escudier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Escudier works at Texas Oncology in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Escudier’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Escudier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escudier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escudier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escudier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

