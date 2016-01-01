Dr. Susan Ettinger, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ettinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Ettinger, DO
Overview of Dr. Susan Ettinger, DO
Dr. Susan Ettinger, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Ettinger works at
Dr. Ettinger's Office Locations
Cowpath Pediatrics108 Cowpath Rd Ste 1, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Ettinger, DO
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Suburban General
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ettinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ettinger accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ettinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ettinger speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ettinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ettinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ettinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ettinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.