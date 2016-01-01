Overview of Dr. Susan Ettinger, DO

Dr. Susan Ettinger, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Ettinger works at Cowpath Pediatrics in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.