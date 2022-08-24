Dr. Susan Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Evans, MD
Dr. Susan Evans, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
-
1
Nhrmc Pg Neurology1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 662-7500
-
2
Vidant Neurology - Greenville9 Medical Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 816-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Evans?
She was my MS neurologist in Wilmington for a short few months before she left to go to Greenville. I loved her and she always took time to listen to me.
About Dr. Susan Evans, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, German
- 1487658415
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks German.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.