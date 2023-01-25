Dr. Susan Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Fish, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Fish, MD
Dr. Susan Fish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish's Office Locations
-
1
Conroe333 N Rivershire Dr Ste 160, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (832) 280-3610
-
2
The Woodlands Office1699 Research Forest Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 363-2155
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fish?
Dr. Fish is thorough and answered all my questions about my cataracts. Sadly, they are not bad enough to correct in 2023.
About Dr. Susan Fish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1568411593
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fish works at
Dr. Fish has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fish speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.