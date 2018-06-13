Dr. Susan Fleet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fleet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Fleet, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Fleet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from West Virginia U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Digestive Health Specialists3601 Springhill Business Park Ste 201, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 873-6192Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Springhill Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She has been my doctor for 10 years she is treating me now for chrrosis.
About Dr. Susan Fleet, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1053318030
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- West Virginia U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fleet has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fleet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fleet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fleet has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fleet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fleet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fleet.
