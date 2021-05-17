Dr. Susan Fong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Fong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Fong, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Fong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor)156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fong?
Dr Fong was very easy to talk to and spent lots of time with me going over my questions and specific situation. She was approachable and gave easy, actionable suggestions.
About Dr. Susan Fong, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1487761235
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
- University of California San Francisco School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fong works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.