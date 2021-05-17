Overview

Dr. Susan Fong, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Fong works at Obstetrics and Gynecology (156 William Street, 7th floor) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.