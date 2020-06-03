See All Ophthalmologists in Rockford, IL
Dr. Susan Fowell, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Susan Fowell, MD

Dr. Susan Fowell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Fowell works at Northern Illinois Retina Ltd in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fowell's Office Locations

    Northern Illinois Retina Ltd.
    1235 N Mulford Rd Ste 100, Rockford, IL 61107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 226-4990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Cataract Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 03, 2020
    Been going to Dr Fowell for years..I am very happy with her and her staff. The injection does no hurt at all I have talked with other people going to other doctors and they all complained that the shot did hurt alot Dr Fowell is the best
    — Jun 03, 2020
    About Dr. Susan Fowell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    1821091075
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Fowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowell works at Northern Illinois Retina Ltd in Rockford, IL. View the full address on Dr. Fowell’s profile.

    Dr. Fowell has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

