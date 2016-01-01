Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Frankel, DO
Overview of Dr. Susan Frankel, DO
Dr. Susan Frankel, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Frankel's Office Locations
Summit Medical Group75 E Northfield Rd, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 436-1400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Daughters of Israel Pleasant Valley Home1155 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 731-5100
Summit Medical Group535 MOUNTAIN AVE, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (973) 436-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Frankel, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760522163
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Sch Med
- Morristown Medical Center
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine

