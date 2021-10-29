Overview

Dr. Susan Freeberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Freeberg works at Knoxville Dermatology Group, An Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Sevierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.