Dr. Susan Gannon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.
The Plastic Surgery Group455 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 101, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 438-0505Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmThursday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have had to have several procedures with Dr Gannon due to cancer. She is an amazing surgeon and an even better human being. Can't say enough accolades!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1063471209
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- State University Of New York At Albany
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Gannon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gannon has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Liposuction and Localized Fat Deposits, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gannon.
