Overview of Dr. Susan Gannon, MD

Dr. Susan Gannon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Gannon works at The Plastic Surgery Group in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Liposuction and Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.