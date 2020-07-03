Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauthier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO
Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hosp/Ms Center
Dr. Gauthier works at
Dr. Gauthier's Office Locations
-
1
Multiple Sclerosis Research Center1305 York Avenue 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Highly regarded amongst her peers, patients, superiors . . . workers, I am confident in her as my partner in health; whose vast knowledge, experience, expertise . . . research I rely to stay healthy through routine checkups . . . crisis. On visits, she is in the moment with ONLY me putting me at ease and making me comfortable to talk to her; addressing all of my concerns . . . questions (ome that doesn't pertain to her and even some that I haven't thought of myself); especially during my telehealth COVID visit with her. I am so very thankful for her and grateful that she is and has been my partner . . . provider for several (8+) years. Thank you Dr. Gauthier (A.K.A Dr. G) MJ
About Dr. Susan Gauthier, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1285691394
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hosp/Ms Center
- Neurology
