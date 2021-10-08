Overview

Dr. Susan Gerber, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at PENN ENDOCRINE ASSOCIATES AT PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.