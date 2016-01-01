Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Goldsmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Goldsmith, MD
Dr. Susan Goldsmith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goldsmith's Office Locations
Nmg - Obgyne Pac675 N Saint Clair St Ste 14-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7382
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Susan Goldsmith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1932372984
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldsmith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.
