Dr. Goodlive has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Goodlive, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Goodlive, MD
Dr. Susan Goodlive, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Goodlive works at
Dr. Goodlive's Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Primary Care Phy Inc5070 BRADENTON AVE, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 764-1777
-
2
University Area Physical Therapy4885 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 326-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodlive?
Dr. Goodlive has been my physician for several years. After my previous physician retired, I heard about Dr. Goodlive and scheduled an appointment. She’s simply outstanding. I’m both thankful and fortunate to have her as my physician. I rate Dr. Goodlive exceptional in all areas that make a great physician including: skilled, thorough, supportive, patient. I’m an allied health professional who tends to view our healthcare system with a critical eye. I hope Dr. Goodlive will be my physician throughout my lifespan. Having her as my physician is something I’m thankful for.
About Dr. Susan Goodlive, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861456303
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodlive accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodlive has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodlive works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodlive. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodlive.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodlive, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodlive appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.