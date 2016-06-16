Dr. Susan Goodman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Goodman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Goodman, MD
Dr. Susan Goodman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Goodman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goodman's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1163Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?
Dr. Goodman was an absolute savior for me. I was experiencing many different symptoms that presented as a possible systemic disease. I had seen several different doctors and plenty of tests. Dr. Goodman took plenty of time looking over my lab work as well as speaking with me about my symptoms. She made me feel very confident about my diagnosis and the plan for my future. She is an unbelievably bright woman who has compassion for her patients.
About Dr. Susan Goodman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1790748812
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodman accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodman works at
Dr. Goodman has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.