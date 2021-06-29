Dr. Graham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Graham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Graham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Graham works at
Locations
Kaleida Health100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-2573Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Kaleida Health1540 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 859-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We could not have been more impressed or grateful for Dr Graham. She was informative, knowledgeable and patient with us and went above and beyond in helping me. Turns out, she is well known to be this way with others. We were lucky to meet her and recommend her highly. Thank you.
About Dr. Susan Graham, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1871608398
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graham has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
