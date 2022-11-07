Overview

Dr. Susan Griffee, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Little Rock and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital, Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Griffee works at Gulf Coast Pain Institute ? Gulf Breeze in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL and Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.