Dr. Susan Grossman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Grossman works at Staten Island Nephrology PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.