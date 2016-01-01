Dr. Susan Grossman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Grossman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Grossman, MD
Dr. Susan Grossman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Grossman's Office Locations
Staten Island Nephrology PC1366 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 273-3400
Woodhull Medical & Mental Health Center760 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 963-8000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Susan Grossman, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962513424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
