Dr. Susan Haden, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Haden works at New England OB/GYN Associates in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.