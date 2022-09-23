Dr. Susan Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hagen, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Hagen, MD
Dr. Susan Hagen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 100, Boulder, CO 80303
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hagen and her staff were professional, caring, and compassionate. She was straight forward presenting me with my options, and followed up with me personally following surgery to check on how I was doing. I had a bilateral mastectomy, and literally was back on my feet in 2 days with very little to no pain. I would definitely recommend her to my friends & family, and I am happy that she was recommended to me.
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1427267632
- Univ of SC Sch of Med
- General Surgery
Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagen has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.