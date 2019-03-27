Overview

Dr. Susan Hake, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Hake works at Aultman Medical Group Family Medicine in North Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.