Overview of Dr. Susan Hakeman, MD

Dr. Susan Hakeman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hakeman works at Eleventh Street Offices in Bellingham, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.