Dr. Susan Hanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Hanna, MD
Dr. Susan Hanna, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL.
Dr. Hanna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hanna's Office Locations
-
1
Baycare Behavioral Health Inc.7809 MASSACHUSETTS AVE, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 841-4508
-
2
Baycare Behavioral Health - Integrated Stabilization Unit8002 King Helie Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions (727) 841-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna?
Dr. Hanna is a refreshing change to the mass amounts of pill pushing doctors in this town. She respects the individual that does the hard work and is diligent, consistent and pro active with their mental health stability. I feel complete truest and respect for her. This is a rarity in my book.
About Dr. Susan Hanna, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1073522983
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna works at
Dr. Hanna speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.