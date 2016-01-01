Overview

Dr. Susan Harte, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Harte works at Optum in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.