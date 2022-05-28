See All Family Doctors in Carmel, IN
Dr. Susan Helsel, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Susan Helsel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of SC Sch of Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Helsel works at Family Medicine Care - Carmel in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Medicine Care Carmel
    Family Medicine Care Carmel
11911 N Meridian St Ste 120, Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 621-2780

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 28, 2022
    May 28, 2022
By far the best PCP I have ever had. She is kind, patient, caring and genuinely wants to help with everything she can. So very thankful I found Dr. Helsel!
    — May 28, 2022
    About Dr. Susan Helsel, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710069323
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Community Hospital Family Medicine Residency
    Internship
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ of SC Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina At Columbia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Helsel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Helsel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Helsel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Helsel works at Family Medicine Care - Carmel in Carmel, IN.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Helsel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helsel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helsel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

