Dr. Susan Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Susan Hill, MD
Dr. Susan Hill, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Atlanta Nephrology Associates, PC5667 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 260, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 250-0058
Atlanta Nephrology Associates5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-1030
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hill is an excellent doctor. She is patient and really spends quality time listening to the patient. She makes sure I am completely informed about my health and next steps. I have been a patient for over 30 years and her style has remained consistent.
About Dr. Susan Hill, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1578643805
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Gout, Hypertension and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
