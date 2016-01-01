Dr. Susan Hines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hines, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Hines, MD
Dr. Susan Hines, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Airy, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mount Airy1908 Caudle Dr Ste 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Directions (336) 571-7663
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Susan Hines, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Med College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Dr. Hines has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
