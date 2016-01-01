See All Oncologists in Mount Airy, NC
Dr. Susan Hines, MD

Medical Oncology
Overview of Dr. Susan Hines, MD

Dr. Susan Hines, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Airy, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Hines works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mount Airy in Mount Airy, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mount Airy
    1908 Caudle Dr Ste 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7663

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders

Breast Cancer
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Leukocytosis
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Secondary Malignancies
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Colorectal Cancer
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lung Cancer
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Reticulosarcoma
Skin Cancer
Thrombocytosis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Astrocytoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bladder Cancer
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Brain Cancer
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cervical Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Esophageal Cancer
Eye Cancer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Kidney Cancer
Laryngeal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors
Medulloblastoma
Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Penile Cancer
Pleural Cancer
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Purpura
Retinoblastoma
Schwannoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertebral Column Tumors
von Willebrand Disease
    Fellowship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Med College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

