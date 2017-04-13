Dr. Susan Hirata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hirata, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of St. Eustatius - Dutch West Indies and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Lacanada Pediatrics Pc3006 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 530, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 213-4910
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr is great. The staff is nice, but sitting on hold 40 minutes for an appointment is insane, happens every time. That's the only thing they can improve on.
About Dr. Susan Hirata, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Japanese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada
- University of Nevada
- University of St. Eustatius - Dutch West Indies
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirata speaks Japanese and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirata.
