Overview of Dr. Susan Hirsch, MD

Dr. Susan Hirsch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Hirsch works at Northwell Health Cardiovascular Services in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.