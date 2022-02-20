Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Hoffman, MD
Dr. Susan Hoffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Internal Medical Grp Palo Alto805 El Camino Real Ste B, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 329-0440Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
- Humana
Dr. Hoffman has been my primary physician for over 25 years. She is responsive and caring. I believe she is the best primary physician in Northern CA.
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457401317
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
