Overview of Dr. Susan Hoki, MD

Dr. Susan Hoki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their residency with LAC+USC Medical Center



Dr. Hoki works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in Renton, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.