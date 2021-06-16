Dr. Susan Hoki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hoki, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Hoki, MD
Dr. Susan Hoki, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Renton, WA. They completed their residency with LAC+USC Medical Center
Dr. Hoki works at
Dr. Hoki's Office Locations
Northwest Eye Surgeons1412 SW 43rd St Ste 310, Renton, WA 98057 Directions (425) 235-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor & she knew what she was doing.
About Dr. Susan Hoki, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Mandarin
- 1750540266
Education & Certifications
- LAC+USC Medical Center
- Lac/Olive View-Ucla Medical Center
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
