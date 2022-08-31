Dr. Susan Hoover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hoover, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Hoover, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Dr. Hoover works at
Locations
Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Outpatient Center at McKinley Campus10920 McKinley Dr Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 856-9166
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 820-1774
MD Anderson Physician Network1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (813) 820-1744
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hoover?
Dr. Hoover did my lumpectomy, and later my bilateral mastectomy and I cannot recommend her more. My case was relatively “simple” considering the type of cancer I had, but she still treated me as I was very important, and explained things in easy to understand terms. She reads up on your case before she sees you, so you feel like you matter. She brings research and statistics to why she recommends what she recommends. She listened to me when an appt with another doctor in the process went sideways and I needed to meet with someone else. After my mastectomy, she ensured my pain was managed after surgery after the nurses wanted to insist on some other pain management schedule, while I was miserable. She set a very high bar for how I’d like to interact with medical professionals in the future. I do not normally write reviews for anything, but I feel very strongly about her and her work.
About Dr. Susan Hoover, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1407871221
Education & Certifications
- St Paul Med Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hoover using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover works at
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Axillary Lymph Node Dissection and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
