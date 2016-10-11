See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Huntley, IL
Dr. Susan Howey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Howey, MD

Dr. Susan Howey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Howey works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howey's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 356-2323
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 759-4874

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2016
    A wonderful physician! I was a first-time patient and I didn't feel rushed, in fact she listened to and addressed all of my concerns carefully and objectively. I always felt awkward and hesitant about gyne visits but Dr. Howey has set the bar and I no longer dread my annual visits.
    Lake in the Hills — Oct 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Howey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Danish
    NPI Number
    • 1639242035
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Resurrection St Joseph Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Howey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Howey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

