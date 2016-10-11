Dr. Susan Howey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Howey, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Howey, MD
Dr. Susan Howey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Howey works at
Dr. Howey's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste 210, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 356-2323Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4201 W Medical Center Dr, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-4874
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A wonderful physician! I was a first-time patient and I didn't feel rushed, in fact she listened to and addressed all of my concerns carefully and objectively. I always felt awkward and hesitant about gyne visits but Dr. Howey has set the bar and I no longer dread my annual visits.
About Dr. Susan Howey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Danish
Education & Certifications
- Resurrection St Joseph Hosp
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Dr. Howey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howey accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howey speaks Danish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Howey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howey.
