Dr. Susan Hudec, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Hudec, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.
Dr. Hudec works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group133 E Brush Hill Rd Ste 310, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic1200 S York St Ste 4280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9003
Elmhurst Memorial Elmhurst Clinic303 W Lake St Ste 200, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (331) 221-9003
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always is very attentive , every visit all staff focus’s at all things
About Dr. Susan Hudec, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1659539070
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudec has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hudec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudec.
