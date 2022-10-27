Overview

Dr. Susan Hudec, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elmhurst, IL.



Dr. Hudec works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Addison, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.