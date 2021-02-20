Dr. Susan Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hudson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Susan Hudson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Hudson works at
Locations
-
1
Fertility Institute of Texas540 Oak Centre Dr Ste 260, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 277-8111
-
2
Fertility Institute Of Texas1583 E Common St Ste 100, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 608-8004
-
3
Fertility Analytics705 Generations Dr Ste 102, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 500-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We can’t say enough great and kind words about Dr. Hudson, her staff and Texas Fertility Center overall. From inquiring about TFC to graduating from TFC; all stages of our fertility journey has been wonderful and super helpful. I suggest Dr. Hudson and the Texas Fertility Center in New Braunfels, Tx to anyone who is interested or in need of assistance. We love them!
About Dr. Susan Hudson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1649289927
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Scott & White Meml Hosp-Tex A&M U
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
