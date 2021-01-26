Dr. Susan Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Hughes, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Hughes, MD
Dr. Susan Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes' Office Locations
-
1
The Hughes Center for Aesthetic Medicine1765 Springdale Rd Ste B2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (856) 751-4554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
I’ve been going to Dr. Hughes office for many years because I value her opinion and her direct, honest approach and I feel very confident in her skills and knowledge. The environment in the office is very warm and welcoming, and the people who work there are lovely. I’ve been very happy with any procedure I’ve had done and the follow up care has been amazing, it is evident they care about the patient and the end result. I’ve had co2 laser, as well as IPL and subcision
About Dr. Susan Hughes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1528060365
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes speaks American Sign Language.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.