See All Ophthalmologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Susan Hughes, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Susan Hughes, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (32)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Hughes, MD

Dr. Susan Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Hughes works at The Hughes Center for Aesthetic Medicine in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Irene Gottlob, MD
Dr. Irene Gottlob, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Hughes Center for Aesthetic Medicine
    1765 Springdale Rd Ste B2, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 751-4554

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?

    Jan 26, 2021
    I’ve been going to Dr. Hughes office for many years because I value her opinion and her direct, honest approach and I feel very confident in her skills and knowledge. The environment in the office is very warm and welcoming, and the people who work there are lovely. I’ve been very happy with any procedure I’ve had done and the follow up care has been amazing, it is evident they care about the patient and the end result. I’ve had co2 laser, as well as IPL and subcision
    — Jan 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Hughes, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Hughes, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hughes to family and friends

    Dr. Hughes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hughes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Hughes, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Hughes, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528060365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hughes works at The Hughes Center for Aesthetic Medicine in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Hughes’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Hughes, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.