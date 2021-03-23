See All Dermatologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus.

Dr. Humphreys works at Associated Skin Care Specialists in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Skin Care Specialists
    7205 UNIVERSITY AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 571-4000
  2. 2
    Associated Skin Care Specialists - Coon Rapids
    3833 Coon Rapids Blvd NW Ste 280, Minneapolis, MN 55433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 576-8927
  3. 3
    Associated Skin Care Specialists
    11107 Ulysses St NE Ste 200, Blaine, MN 55434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 576-9212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679519094
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Humphreys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Humphreys has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphreys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

