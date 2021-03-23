Overview

Dr. Susan Humphreys, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus.



Dr. Humphreys works at Associated Skin Care Specialists in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Blaine, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.