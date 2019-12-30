Overview of Dr. Susan Ignatius, MD

Dr. Susan Ignatius, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University Medical College and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Ignatius works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Carol Stream, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.