See All Dermatologists in Surprise, AZ
Dr. Susan Iorio, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Susan Iorio, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Susan Iorio, MD is a Dermatologist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.

Dr. Iorio works at Regency Specialties in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Plantar Wart along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regency Specialties
    14725 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 250, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 243-9077
  2. 2
    Arrowhead
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 376-7600
  3. 3
    Phoenix
    4400 N 32nd St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-7686
  4. 4
    Surprise
    14239 W Bell Rd Ste 101, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 544-7755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Plantar Wart

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iorio?

    Jul 19, 2021
    Dr Lorio is the best doctor I have ever been to! She listens to all my concerns, takes her time, is patient with all my questions and takes her time answering them.
    Colleen C. — Jul 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Susan Iorio, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Susan Iorio, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iorio to family and friends

    Dr. Iorio's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iorio

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Susan Iorio, MD.

    About Dr. Susan Iorio, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538238373
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Iorio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iorio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iorio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iorio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iorio has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Plantar Wart, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iorio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Iorio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iorio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iorio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iorio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Susan Iorio, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.