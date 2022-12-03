Overview of Dr. Susan Irvine, MD

Dr. Susan Irvine, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Irvine works at SSM Health in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.