Dr. Susan Jarrell, MD
Overview
Dr. Susan Jarrell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Susan Jarrell, MD201 That Way St, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (713) 442-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant office staff. Dr Jarrell is professional and actually listens. Very comfortable with her care.
About Dr. Susan Jarrell, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1912298308
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarrell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarrell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarrell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarrell.
