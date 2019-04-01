Overview

Dr. Susan Jekielek, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hudson, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Jekielek works at Hudson Family Practice Inc in Hudson, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.