Dr. Susan Saint John, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Saint John, MD
Dr. Susan Saint John, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Dr. Saint John's Office Locations
Mario E Bortolussi MD PC14601 45th Ave Ste 211, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5775
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Breast Cancer is the worst thing anyone can hear. There was no better place to go and no better person to turn to for care. Dr. Susan Saint John has an immense amount of experience and knowledge when it comes to caring for patience who are diagnosed with cancer or who are likely to have cancer. Her caring nature prepared me for a battle that I soon discovered was a journey I did not have to embark on. However, throughout the difficult time of not knowing what my life would turn into, she gave me strength and courage to battle breast cancer if i needed to. My gratitude goes out to Dr. Saint John who has more than 30 years experience in the field. I highly recommend Dr. Saint John to anyone who is in need of care when it comes to possible breast cancer. Thank you Dr. Saint John for all of your help, for your gentle and kind words, for your words of encouragement.
About Dr. Susan Saint John, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1417913054
