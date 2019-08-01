Overview of Dr. Susan Saint John, MD

Dr. Susan Saint John, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY.



Dr. Saint John works at TJH Medical Services in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.