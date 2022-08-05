Overview

Dr. Susan Jordan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Jordan works at OrthoAtlanta in Fayetteville, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA and Peachtree City, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.