Dr. Susan Jordan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Jordan works at American Family Care Roswell in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.