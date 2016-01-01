Overview of Dr. Susan Joseph, MD

Dr. Susan Joseph, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center and San Mateo Medical Center.



Dr. Joseph works at San Mateo Medical Center in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.