Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD
Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Kassutto's Office Locations
Abington Endocrinology Associates3 Village Rd Ste 10, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kassutto has been treating our children for years. Great pediatrician!
About Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1962657916
Education & Certifications
- Radiology Department, Thomas Jefferson
- Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
