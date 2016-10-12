Overview of Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD

Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Kassutto works at Abington Endocrinology Associates in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.