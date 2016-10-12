See All Pediatricians in Horsham, PA
Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD

Pediatrics
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD

Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kassutto works at Abington Endocrinology Associates in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kassutto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Endocrinology Associates
    3 Village Rd Ste 10, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.7
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1962657916
    Education & Certifications

    • Radiology Department, Thomas Jefferson
    • Tel Aviv University Sackler School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Susan Kassutto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassutto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kassutto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kassutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kassutto works at Abington Endocrinology Associates in Horsham, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kassutto’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassutto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassutto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassutto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassutto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

