Dr. Kattlove has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Susan Kattlove, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Kattlove, MD
Dr. Susan Kattlove, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kattlove's Office Locations
- 1 240 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 661-0511
- 2 104 LARCH RD, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 547-0514
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kattlove?
About Dr. Susan Kattlove, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1144219783
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kattlove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kattlove. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kattlove.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kattlove, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kattlove appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.