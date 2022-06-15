Dr. Susan Kaweski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaweski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Kaweski, MD
Overview of Dr. Susan Kaweski, MD
Dr. Susan Kaweski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA - M.D. and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kaweski works at
Dr. Kaweski's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Arts Institute of Plastic Surgery8415 Grant Ave, La Mesa, CA 91941 Directions (610) 740-6000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaweski?
Just completed a Cool Peel Deka laser treatment at Dr. Kaweski's office. Wow, wow, wow! Am totally amazed with the results. Within one week, already seeing a dramatic improvement in skin texture and tone. An additional bonus--from what I have read about this therapy, skin texture will continue to get even better over time. Highly recommend this for anyone seeking to improve skin tone and texture. Thanks to all the staff at Aesthetic Arts Institute for suggesting this treatment!!
About Dr. Susan Kaweski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1629076856
Education & Certifications
- Craniofacial Surgery - Institute for Craniofacial and Reconstructive Surgery, Providence Hospital, Southfield, Michigan
- General Surgery -Naval Medical Center, San Diego, CA
- Pennsylvania State University, Hershey, PA - M.D.
- Washington and Jefferson College, Washington, PA - B.A. Biology
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaweski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaweski accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaweski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaweski works at
Dr. Kaweski speaks Arabic, Hebrew and Spanish.
142 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaweski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaweski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaweski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaweski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.